Waters Still Calling For Trump’s Impeachment

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) said that the findings of the Mueller Report will not deter her from calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment, during a speech given at a Woman’s National Democratic Club Dinner on Tuesday.

"So, some people say, ‘How dare her come out and say impeach him. She doesn't know enough about him to talk about impeaching him.' But now the American people, whether they say it or not, they know that this man is dangerous," Waters said. "That, certainly, he conspired with the Kremlin and with the oligarchs of Russia."

Waters went on to say that the United States' allies can't believe Americans elected Trump.

"But guess what? They are going to believe it when we get rid of him," Waters said.

Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report has not yet been released to the public, Waters said she distrusted Attorney General Bill Barr's summary.

"I know that you are all worried about the special counsel and the fact that we have a report that has been described to us in a letter by the attorney general. We don't know what's in the report yet, and we’re going to demand it," she said.

The Congresswoman also said she he will push for subpoenaing the full report, and that she hopes it leads to impeachment.

"While there’s still those that think he’ll never be impeached, you never know," Waters said. "So, let me leave you with this: despite the fact that we haven’t gotten the report yet, and we’re going after it, and it may be subpoenaed, that it is being worked on. I’m still saying impeach 45."

As Waters left the stage, she led the crowd in a chant of "Impeach 45."

Waters has been a vocal supporter in calling for Trump's impeachment since he took office in 2017.

