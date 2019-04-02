Inslee Calls Parts of the Country ‘Non-Enlightened’

Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee demeaned parts of the country as "non-enlightened" at an event in Washington, D.C., Monday.

Inslee suggested Americans who do not buy into the idea of "unconscious bias," which rests on the belief that "everyone is a little bit racist or sexist," come from "non-enlightened areas."

"Look, as long as some local official in a sort of non-enlightened area that doesn't understand why implicit bias is a bad thing—we do in my state," Inslee said, according to Grabien.

Inslee said in places outside of blue states like Washington, where he is governor, the voters "don't quite get it."

"In fact, I have my cabinet members take training in implicit bias because we believe in diversity in my state," he said. "At some of those places, they don't quite get it."

While branding certain areas of the country as unenlightened, Inslee also called for universal voting and the end of the Electoral College, a common position among his fellow Democratic presidential candidates.

"And if they're in charge where the voting machines go, you know where those voting machines are going to go? They're not going to go in the black neighborhoods," Inslee said. "We got to make sure everybody votes, we need a federal law that allows mail-in ballot. Now, there are some other things we go to do, too, I believe."

"I do believe there's some reform we need—we need to end the Electoral College so we can have popular vote in this country," Inslee said.

Democrats have a history of disparaging voters. Hillary Clinton famously called Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables" and "irredeemable."

Jonathan Gruber, the architect of Obamacare, admitted it was imperative to have a "lack of transparency" about Obamacare's costs due to what he called the "stupidity of the American voter."

