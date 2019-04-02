DNC Chair: Republicans in Congress Are ‘Cowards’ for Not Standing Up to Trump

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on Monday called Republicans in Congress "cowards" for not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Perez, who served as secretary of labor during the Obama administration, spoke at an event at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management, where he attacked Republican lawmakers for acting "cowardly."

"But the thing is they are cowardly," Perez said. "History will not only judge Donald Trump harshly; it will judge Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and all the other cowards who refuse to stand up to this president and allow the party of Lincoln to die."

"They will be judged harshly because whatever he says goes right now," Perez added.

Perez has repeatedly attacked Republicans in Congress, saying they have enabled Trump and have not held him accountable. In 2017, the DNC chair accused Trump and Republican leaders of not giving a "shit about the people they were trying to hurt" during a discussion about health care.

