Ocasio-Cortez Advocates $15 Minimum Wage by Pointing to Expensive Croissants

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) complained about the price of goods in an airport with among the highest wage prices in the country Monday. She claimed wages should be even higher, and prices somehow lower.

The self-described democratic socialist took to Twitter Monday to complain about the price in comparison to wages. She exclaimed that "Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE."

Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

She marveled that some would think it's "too expensive" to raise the minimum wage.

In reality, LaGuardia Airport in New York already has a $15 minimum wage. Andrew Kerr of the Daily Caller pointed out that LaGuardia has a higher minimum rate than the target number of most progressives. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a $19 minimum wage for many LaGuardia workers in September 2018. According to the New York Times, it is "the highest minimum wage target set by any public agency in the country."

Ocasio-Cortez did not need to drop seven dollars if she wanted a croissant, moreover. If she's willing to accept pastries from Au Bon Pain in LaGuardia's terminal C, she can get a croissant there for only $3.29, as the Washington Free Beacon confirmed in a phone call. In a separate call, a representative of Au Bon Pain in LaGuardia explained that the minimum wage is $15 per hour for some staff, $19 for airport workers in the new terminal.

In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for "taking every tweet so earnestly" and focused on "the value of human worth." She said Republicans don't understand because "their policies treat people as disposable."

GOP taking every tweet so earnestly, making my point for me. It’s not an argument against the price of a croissant – it’s about the value of human worth. But I guess that idea is foreign to them since their policies treat people as disposable anyway — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has long called for a $15-per-hour minimum wage and in the past has used hyperbole to advocate her view. The Washington Post awarded "three Pinocchios" to the congresswoman for her claim that the "vast majority" of the country doesn't make a "living wage."

