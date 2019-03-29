For months, John Brennan, the former CIA director under President Barack Obama, insinuated that President Donald Trump was compromised by the Russian government and that special counsel Robert Mueller would indict Trump and/or several of his close associates and family members for collusion.

Last week, Mueller finished his nearly two-year probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and sent his report to the Justice Department. The conclusion of the report found there was criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report did not come to a definitive conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The report's conclusion counters many of Brennan's predictions.

When asked if it was possible that Russia planted Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in the campaign, Brennan said it was not implausible.

On several occasions, Brennan insinuated that Russia had something on Trump. He was asked if he was basing this belief off of information he knew as CIA director or if it was pure speculation. He didn't clarify.

Back in July 2018, Brennan accused Trump of treason for his performance during a press conference with Russian president Vladamir Putin. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow pressed Brennan on whether the former CIA director accusing the current president of treason implied Trump is serving Putin. Brennan agreed. He was also pressed for clarification by NBC host Chuck Todd, to which Brennan replied that we are living in "abnormal times."

Brennan also predicted that Trump would fire Mueller in order to stop the investigation. In his report, Mueller noted that he was not impeded at any point in his investigation.

Earlier this month, Brennan predicted that Mueller would issue his final indictments in regards to the conspiracy to collude with Russia when he finishes his report. Mueller concluded his investigation with no new indictments.

You know nothing, John Brennan.

