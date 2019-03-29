FreeBeacon

Inside the Ring: Trump Orders Feds to Prep for EMP Attack

Bill Gertz 3 hours ago
0 75 Less than a minute

President Trump has ordered federal government agencies to harden the nation’s infrastructure against potentially devastating attacks by a nuclear-bomb-produced electromagnetic pulse, or EMP.

"The federal government must foster sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective approaches to improving the nation’s resilience to the effects of EMPs," Mr. Trump stated in an executive order signed Tuesday.

EMP is produced from nuclear blasts, special electronic weapons or solar storms and can damage or disrupt critical infrastructure.

Read the entire article at the Washington Times.

The post Inside the Ring: Trump Orders Feds to Prep for EMP Attack appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.

Tags
Show More

Bill Gertz

Related Articles

3 hours ago
69

Pro-Trump Group Releases ‘March Greatness’ Video Highlighting Trump’s Successes

3 hours ago
247

Author of NYT Anti-Israel Piece Works for Group Funded by Qatar

4 hours ago
104

Female Politician Speaks Out On Biden’s Unwanted Touching: ‘He Made Me Feel Uneasy, Gross’

4 hours ago
263

Warren Pressed in Iowa on Call to Abolish Electoral College: ‘Doesn’t Rural America Get the Shaft?’

Close