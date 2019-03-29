After Pledging to Release His Taxes a Month Ago, Sanders Still Has Yet to Do So

During a CNN town hall on Feb. 25, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said that he would release his taxes "sooner than later." Over a month later, Sanders has yet to release them.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked the senator when he would release his tax returns. Sanders responded that he would but didn't specify a date.

Blitzer pressed him as to why there has been a delay.

"Well, you know, the delay is not—our tax returns will bore you to death," Sanders said. "It was—nothing's special about them. It just was a mechanical issue. We don't have accountants at home. My wife does most of it. We will get that stuff out."

"So, when do you think we will see your tax returns?" Blitzer asked.

"Sooner than later," Sanders said.

"What does that mean?" Blitzer asked.

"Soon," Sanders said.

Sanders said he didn't release his tax returns during the 2016 campaign because he didn't win the Democratic nomination.

Sanders and his fellow Democratic candidates are critical of President Donald Trump's lack of transparency for not releasing his tax returns but few of them have released their own according to the Washington Post.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) was the first candidate to release her 2018 tax return which showed she benefited from Trump's tax law and donated 2 percent of her income to charity.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D., Wash.) released his tax returns, including his 2018 return, on Friday and challenged Trump to do the same during an interview on Fox and Friends.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) released her tax returns since 2008, but has yet to file and release her 2018 return.

The other Democratic candidates have stated they plan to release their returns but are vague on the details of when they will be released.

The post After Pledging to Release His Taxes a Month Ago, Sanders Still Has Yet to Do So appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.