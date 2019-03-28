Stacey Abrams Aide Slams Joe Biden’s ‘Exploitative’ VP Offer

The Democratic primary race continues to produce a fair share of drama, even among candidates who aren't officially running yet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to launch a campaign sometime next month, amid rumors that he might pre-select a running mate to spice up his entrance into a crowded field. Rumors are swirling after Biden reportedly met with Stacey Abrams, the Georgia gubernatorial candidate who refuses to admit defeat in the race she lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

While aides to both politicians have publicly denied suggestions of a "grand plan" to form a Biden-Abrams ticket, BuzzFeed reports that Biden has indeed pitched Abrams on the idea as a way to "attract high-level operatives and donors" to his campaign.

.@staceyabrams enjoyed meeting with @JoeBiden. There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since. She will meet with any potential or declared candidates for pres who ask while she keeps all options for herself on the table https://t.co/KHevDOXHns — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) March 22, 2019

Team Abrams, however, is reportedly frustrated by the rumors, not least because they'd like to see more consideration given to the possibly of Abrams running for president herself. Abrams herself has argued race was a factor in the underwhelming media attention she has received compared to former congressman and failed Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

When it comes to Biden, some Abrams supporters are said to be concerned about the former vice president's problematic record on race and criminal justice. One Abrams adviser had some particularly harsh words for Biden in light of his rumored offer to join the ticket as his running mate.

"What makes it particularly exploitative is that Biden couldn’t be bothered to endorse Stacey in the gubernatorial primary," the adviser told BuzzFeed News. "Now he wants her to save his ass. That’s some serious entitlement."

While many prominent Democrats, including 2020 candidates Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, endorsed Abrams and campaigned for her in Georgia, Biden did not, citing a "scheduling conflict."

Abrams, for her part, has been upping her media appearances and making it known that a presidential run is "definitely on the table."

In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast – as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019

When asked about the Biden rumors during an appearance on The View, Abrams seemed adamant that if she did end up joining the 2020 field, it wouldn't be as someone else's running mate.

JUST IN: Asked about rumors Joe Biden might consider selecting her as his 2020 running mate, Stacey Abrams tells @TheView, "I think you don't run for second place." "If I'm going to enter a primary, then I'm going to enter a primary." https://t.co/dMeVjlPoyT pic.twitter.com/avqwLUco01 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 27, 2019

