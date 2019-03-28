Schiff Fundraises Off Calls for His Resignation From Trump, Republicans

Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) sent out a fundraising email midday Thursday in the face of increasing calls for his resignation from President Trump and other top Republicans in the wake of the release of the Mueller report that indicated Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election.

The email came less than three hours after all Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee asked for his resignation as the chairman, a role Schiff has had since Democrats won a majority after the 2018 elections.

And earlier on Thursday, President Trump called for Schiff's complete resignation from Congress.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

"The right-wing attacks on Adam have reached a whole new level," the Schiff email begins. "Yesterday during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, President Trump declared that Adam should be ‘forced out of office.' This morning, he tweeted the same and called Adam a ‘liar' and a ‘leaker.'"

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment right now," it continued. "Can you pitch in $5 or whatever you can to show Adam that the people stand with him?"

"There's one reason and one reason only Adam faces these attacks and smears from the president, and that's because he is working to hold the president accountable to the people."

In two other fundraising emails sent out by Schiff's congressional campaign after the release of the Mueller report, the ten-term Congressman had steered clear of presidential politics, instead focusing on health care policy and protecting a group of newly-elected Democrat representatives from California.

A review of the political ads purchased by his congressional campaign committee on Facebook show that Schiff has tried to build his email database by asking for support for a bill he is running dealing with the presidential pardon power, but those ads came before the release of the Mueller report.

"It's time we show Trump he cannot get away with pardoning his friends and interfering in the Special Counsel's investigation: add your name if you agree," one of those ads says.

Even after the release of the Mueller report, the Washington Post quoted Schiff saying, "Undoubtedly there is collusion."

The California Democrat's profile rose significantly in the wake of the numerous inquiries launched on Capitol Hill shortly after the 2016 election.

Roughly six months after Trump's inauguration, Schiff had made so many appearances on cable news to discuss the Russia investigation, a tracking report provided to the White House showed Schiff had managed slightly more than 14 hours of television interview time.

"Democrats are tripping over themselves to see who can get the most TV time to talk about the Russia investigation," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told the Washington Free Beacon at the time. "It is shocking that Rep. Schiff and Sen. Warner have combined for more than 180 interviews and over 20 hours of TV time since inauguration day."

Schiff's leadership PAC also provides an indication of how much his profile has risen since Trump became president.

"In the six election cycles prior to 2018, Schiff's leadership PAC took in a grand total of over $289,000," the Free Beacon reported earlier this year. "In the 2018 cycle, the same PAC took in $654,000, more than double all the other cycles combined."

