Democrats Fundraising Off Mueller

Democrats are reaping the benefits of special counsel Robert Mueller's findings, just not in the way expected.

Prominent Democrats are using the idea that Mueller's full findings will never be released to the public in order to grow their fundraising and engagement lists, as the Daily Beast first noted.

"If you agree that the Mueller report should be released in full to Congress and the public, add your name," states an ad on Sen. Cory Booker's (N.J.) Facebook page. The ad links to Booker's presidential campaign website where individuals can input their contact information.

Booker isn't the only White House aspirant to rely on such tactics. Similar ads have been launched by other 2020 Democrats—including Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), among others—since Sunday, when Attorney General William Barr informed Congress there was no collusion.

"While Attorney General William Barr contemplates whether or not to release the full findings of the Mueller report, we have one job—and that is to make it clear that is exactly what we seek: the full report," a Sanders ad reads. "Sign our petition, call on Attorney General William Barr to release the full findings of the Mueller investigation to the American people as soon as possible."

Such ads are also being utilized by the Democratic National Committee and high profile members of the party's Congressional leadership.

"Robert Mueller's evidence and full report—not just a summary—MUST be released to Congress. The integrity of our constitutional system and the rule of law depend on it. Add your name to oppose White House interference and demand transparency," reads an ad from Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking member of the Senate intelligence committee.

This isn't the first time that Democrats have raised the specter of Russian meddling to line campaign coffers. In August, the Washington Free Beacon reported Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) sent a fundraising email on behalf of former senator Claire McCaskill (Mo.) citing prior attempts to by Russia to hack her Washington, D.C., office.

