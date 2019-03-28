Booker Suggests Ending Electoral College: ‘Person With the Most Votes Should Be the President’

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) suggested he supported getting rid of the Electoral College during a town hall hosted by CNN on Wednesday.

"My question is: Do you believe that there should be some type of reform to the Electoral College, or should it remain as it is?" a member of the audience asked.

"Thank you for the question. I believe very simply that in presidential elections, the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States," Booker responded, drawing applause. "But I want to tell you, for us ever to get to a point where we can address that issue, we have got to win this next election under the rules that are there now."

Booker's comments add to a chorus of Democratic leaders and presidential candidates calling for a major overhaul of the electoral system.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has argued that the way to ensure every vote matters is to "have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College."

Former Obama administration official Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee (D., Wash.) have called for the Electoral College to be abolished, and failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke said he sees "wisdom" in getting rid of the Electoral College.

Former attorney general Eric Holder called the Electoral College a "defect in our democracy."

In 2017, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said the Electoral College "needs to be eliminated."

Democrats have won the popular vote in six out of the last seven presidential elections, but lost in the Electoral College in 2000 and 2016 despite getting more votes. Clinton defeated President Donald Trump in California by over 4 million votes in 2016, but lost the rest of the country by over 1 million votes.

