Abrams: We Can’t Assume Barr’s Summary of Mueller Report Is Accurate

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continued casting doubt on the accuracy of Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Robert Mueller report on Wednesday.

After a 22-month investigation involving 2,800 subpoenas and hundreds of search warrants, Mueller did not find the Donald Trump campaign had conspired or coordinated with Russia during its 2016 election influence campaign, according to Barr's letter to Congress. It also said no further indictments would be forthcoming.

Abrams earlier claimed Barr's assessment was akin to one's brother summarizing a report card to their parents and reiterated that point during an interview on CBS This Morning.

"It is inappropriate for us to assume we know what the Mueller report says until we can read the Mueller report," she said. "Having someone whose job it is … he became Attorney General in part because he chastised Mueller during the earlier process. I do not think we can assume that what he has reported in his summary is an accurate summary of the report, but the best way to know what was said in the report is to read the report."

Trump nominated Barr to lead the Justice Department after firing Jeff Sessions late last year. Some Democrats balked at his nomination because he had earlier said Trump's reported interactions with former FBI Director James Comey didn't rise up to obstruction of justice. However, Barr said during his confirmation hearing that Mueller should be allowed to complete his investigation, and the Mueller team reported no interference while it conducted its probe.

Abrams has also refused to officially concede defeat in her bitter race against Republican Brian Kemp in Georgia last year. She has acknowledged he is the governor but said the election was not "fair" and even claimed she actually won the race. Kemp beat defeated her by more than 50,000 votes, although it was one of the closest governor's races in state history.

Democrats who have been focused on the Russia investigation, like Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) have pointed to Barr's note that Trump was not "exonerated" on the issue of obstruction. They and others have continued to claim there was collusion between Trump's camp and the Kremlin, in spite of the report's findings.

The post Abrams: We Can’t Assume Barr’s Summary of Mueller Report Is Accurate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.