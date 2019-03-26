Tlaib Will Continue Impeachment Push After Mueller Findings

Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) will continue pushing for impeachment, despite the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

On Monday—one day after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings—Tlaib sent a letter urging fellow House Democrats to support her resolution to investigate "impeachable actions by President [Donald Trump] post-inauguration." The Washington Free Beacon received a copy of the letter courtesy of the congresswoman's office.

"The actions of President Trump before he was officially sworn in as President of United States is currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York and much of it is part of the completed report by independent investigator, Robert Mueller," the letter reads. "However, the most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump's actions since taking the oath of office."

"The fact that President Trump has yet to comply with various clauses of our U.S. Constitution sets a dangerous precedent," it continues. "Much of the allegations have yet to be fully investigated by this body who also took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution."

The allegations Tlaib wants investigated include potential violations of the Constitution's emoluments clause, payments made by Michael Cohen during the 2016 presidential election, and determining whether Mueller's evidence "on obstruction of justice" violates federal law.

"We all swore to protect our nation, and that begins with making sure that no one, including the President of the United States, is acting above the law," the letter states. "I urge your support in recommending that the House Committee on Judiciary begin hearings, take depositions, and issue subpoenas to answer this question that is fundamental to the rule of law and the preservation of our democracy."

Tlaib, who was previously caught on camera promising to "impeach the motherf—," had already planned to introduce the resolution prior to to the conclusion of the special counsel's investigation.

On Sunday, Barr informed Congress the special counsel found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Mueller, further, did not make a determination as to whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation. Instead, Mueller left that decision up to the Department of Justice. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, upon reviewing the report, concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to suggest obstruction of justice.

Tlaib is not the only Democrat in the House majority unappeased by the DOJ's decision. Democratic congressman Al Green (Texas), who has previously led two unsuccessful attempts to impeach Trump, signaled he would press on with impeachment.

"#MuellersReport did NOT investigate bigotry emanating from the Presidency harming our country. The findings do NOT negate the President's bigotry," Green tweeted on Sunday. "As long as bigotry influences the President's policies, I will continue to seek his impeachment."

In January, Green and Democratic representative Brad Sherman (Calif.) introduced their own resolution to impeach the president for allegedly obstructing justice by firing former FBI director James Comey.

It is unclear if the two will change their resolution to reflect the findings of Mueller's investigation. Sherman's office did not return requests for comment. Green's office told the Free Beacon more information "regarding his impeachment effort" would be forthcoming. But a number of moderate Democrats have already begun shifting their focus to the transparency of Mueller's report.

"The Mueller investigation has concluded after nearly two years of work. The next steps on how much of his report is available to Congress are still evolving, but I continue to support full public transparency and disclosure … to the fullest extent allowed by law," Democratic representative Ben McAdams (Utah) told the Free Beacon. "If the Mueller report supports the conclusion that no additional criminal matters are unresolved, then it is time for the country and the Congress to move on."

