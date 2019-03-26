Admin Shores Up Ban on Taxpayer-Funded Abortions Overseas

The Trump administration is taking further steps to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not used to pay for abortions overseas.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the department will take steps to "protect the least amongst us." Upon taking office, President Trump issued an executive order restoring the Mexico City Policy, which blocks federal foreign aid money from being used to pay for abortion. Pompeo said the agency would take further steps to ensure that foreign aid money is not given to third party groups or subcontractors who perform abortions.

"We'll continue to refuse to provide assistance to foreign [non-governmental organizations] who perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning," Pompeo said at a press conference. "We will enforce a strict prohibition on backdoor funding schemes and end-runs around our policy."

Pompeo said that closing the loopholes better reflected the administration's commitment to a pro-life approach to foreign aid. Taxpayer dollars and foreign aid make up a large percentage of abortion providers operating overseas. A Government Accountability Office report found that federal money accounted for 68 percent of International Planned Parenthood Federation's revenue in 2015 alone. IPPF did return request for comment.

The announcement was welcomed by pro-life groups. Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said stricter enforcement measures are needed to protect the dignity of human beings worldwide.

"Taxpayer dollars should not fund abortion here or abroad, and respecting the inherent dignity of the unborn person goes hand in glove with our country's foreign assistance and humanitarian work," she said in a statement. "The secretary's courageous leadership on the implementation of this policy will assure its proper oversight and help advance the protection and empowerment of human persons at all stages in our international global health assistance initiatives."

The agency will also be taking aim at political activism overseas by organizations that receive federal funds. It will no longer give taxpayer dollars to groups that advocate for abortion in foreign countries. Pompeo pointed to the Organization of American States, which has advocated for liberalizing abortion laws in Central and South American countries. OAS now stands to lose more than $200,000 from U.S. taxpayers. He chided the group for directing its attention to abortion at a time of crisis in the region.

"The institutions of the OAS should be focused on addressing crises in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, not advancing the pro-abortion cause," he said.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the administration for taking a broader approach to safeguarding medical aid from being diverted to promote abortion overseas.

"The American people have clearly and consistently voiced their opposition to taxpayer funding of the abortion industry, both at home and abroad," she said in a statement. "We are excited to see Secretary Pompeo taking additional steps to ensure that Americans’ hard-earned dollars are actually used for health assistance, not funneled to groups that push abortion."

The expanded Mexico City Policy will apply to more than $9 billion in aid funding the United States dedicates to health programs each year, according to Pompeo.

The post Admin Shores Up Ban on Taxpayer-Funded Abortions Overseas appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.