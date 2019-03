Pompeo in Beirut publicly urges all Lebanese to stand against Iran, Hizbullah

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2019 During a March 22 visit to Beirut, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bluntly challenged the political status quo in Lebanon which includes a prominent role for Iran proxy Hizbullah. Pompeo told a press conference that “the Lebanese people face a choice: Bravely move forward or allow the dark […]