Mark Levin on the Democrats: ‘This is a sick party and these are sick people’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2019 “The greatest threat to our constitution and economic system isn’t any foreign power, it’s the Democrat party,” radio and Fox News host Mark Levin said on March 21 in response to calls to eliminate the Electoral College and the party’s growing support for socialist policies. “It’s the leftists within […]