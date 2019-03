Special to WorldTribune.com By Richard Fisher, Geostrategy-Direct China’s military spending for 2019 will increase by 7.5 percent to about $177.61 billion, as revealed on March 3, 2019 by an official at Chinese Communist Party’s annual National People’s Consultative Congress. This figure, while lower than the 8.1 percent for 2018, is greater than the announced 6 […]