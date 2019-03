by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2019 Progressive? Centrist? Beto O’Rourke, who is enjoying favorable coverage by the corporate media, announced on March 14 that he is running for president in 2020. Vanity Fair described O’Rourke as “down to earth” and “charismatic” – “he has an aura.” The Texas Democrat has a campaign website up and […]