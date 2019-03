Focus of Pentagon’s 2020 budget all about China: U.S. ignored mounting threat ‘too long’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2019 The Pentagon’s proposed $718 billion budget for 2020 is designed in large part to counter the threat from China and its rapidly advancing military technology, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said. In presenting the Trump administration’s proposed 2020 defense budget to the Senate Armed Services Committee on March 14, […]