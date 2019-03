How socialism is working in NYC: Bumps on the ‘progressive’ road

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2019 Two recent experiments in socialism have seen New York City, led by Mayor Bill de Blasio, pour $1.6 billion of taxpayer money “down a rathole,” reports say. The mayor, a favorite of “progressives,” recently abandoned his “Renewal” initiative aimed at improving the city’s struggling schools – after allocating $773 […]