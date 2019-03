by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2019 Two former participants in Girl Scouts say they spent a decade documenting the organization’s relationship with the abortion industry. Ann Saladin, creator of MyGirlScoutCouncil.com, and co-editor Christy Volanski said Girl Scouts USA have relationships with Planned Parenthood and political leaders who support abortion and a left-wing agenda in general. “At the very […]