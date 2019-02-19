Beware of So-Called Socialist Saviors

By Fremont Brown III- According to some Democrats the Green New Deal, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and there kind is not socialism. Really?

Socialism, social and economic doctrine that calls for public rather than private ownership or control of property and natural resources.

According to the socialist view, individuals do not live or work in isolation but live in cooperation with one another. – Britannica.com. The meaning of “Public” under Socialism means “The Government”.

The following explains some of their lies. Keep in mind that a good lie includes some truth.

Here is the start of the Green New Deal from Ocasio-Cortez:

Recognizing the duty of the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal. IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES Ms. OCASIO-CORTEZ submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee on RESOLUTION Recognizing the duty of the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal.

Whereas the October 2018 report entitled ‘‘Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 oC’’ by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the November 2018 Fourth National Climate Assessment report found that— (1) human activity is the dominant cause of ob-served climate change over the past century; (2) a changing climate is causing sea levels to rise and an increase in wildfires, severe storms, droughts, and other extreme weather events that threaten human life, healthy communities, and critical infrastructure;

This is the fact sheet and FAQ posted on the morning of February 7, 2019 (and then quickly taken down) from the official Congressional website of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal.

Overview

We will begin work immediately on Green New Deal bills to put the nuts and bolts on the plan described in this resolution (important to say so someone else can’t claim this mantle).

This is a massive transformation of our society with clear goals and a timeline.

The Green New Deal resolution a 10-year plan to mobilize every aspect of American society at a scale not seen since World War 2 to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and create economic prosperity for all. It will:

– Move America to 100% clean and renewable energy

– Create millions of family supporting-wage, union jobs

– Ensure a just transition for all communities and workers to ensure economic security for people and communities that have historically relied on fossil fuel industries

– Ensure justice and equity for frontline communities by prioritizing investment, training, climate and community resiliency, economic and environmental benefits in these communities. § Build on FDR’s second bill of rights by guaranteeing:

· A job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security

· High-quality education, including higher education and trade schools

· Clean air and water and access to nature

· Healthy food

· High-quality health care

· Safe, affordable, adequate housing

· Economic environment free of monopolies

· Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work

There is no time to waste.

– IPCC Report said global emissions must be cut by by 40-60% by 2030. US is 20% of total emissions. We must get to – by 2030 and lead the world in a global Green New Deal.

Americans love a challenge. This is our moonshot.

– When JFK said we’d go to the by the end of the decade, people said impossible.

– If Eisenhower wanted to build the interstate highway system today, people would ask how we’d pay for it. o When FDR called on America to build 185,000 planes to fight World War 2, every business leader, CEO, and general laughed at him. At the time, the U.S. had produced 3,000 planes in the last year. By the end of the war, we produced 300,000 planes. That’s what we are capable of if we have real leadership

This is massive investment in our economy and society, not expenditure.

– We invested 40-50% of GDP into our economy during World War 2 and created the greatest middle class the US has seen.

– The interstate highway system has returned more than $6 in economic productivity for every $1 it cost

– This is massively expanding existing and building new industries at a rapid pace – growing our economy

The Green New Deal has momentum.

– 92 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans support the Green New Deal

– Nearly every major Democratic Presidential contender say they back the Green New deal including: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Jeff Merkeley, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jay Inslee.

– 45 House Reps and 330+ groups backed the original resolution for a select committee

– Over 300 local and state politicians have called for a federal Green New Deal

– New Resolution has 20 co-sponsors, about 30 groups (numbers will change by Thursday).

A few more Thoughts on the Communist/Socialist Green New Plan to take over the United States.

The Green New Plan is a blatant communist/socialist take over of the Government and to make America over as they wish. Using the fear mongering of climate change – something that as been happening naturally from the beginning.

The following quotes are taken directly from https://www.congress.gov/116/bills/hres109/BILLS-116hres109ih.pdf

1. “upgrading all existing buildings” would mean a complete takeover of ones private property. Not everyone can afford to “upgrade”. So, of course to achieve this goal the government will seize your property.

2. “promoting the international exchange of”of technology, expertise, products, funding, and services ” …..”to help other countries achieve a Green New Deal” Code for One World Government?

3. “ensuring that the Federal Government takes into account the complete environmental and social costs” So do you think this just may mean “Federal Government Control”?

4. “guaranteeing a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security to all of the people of the United States” “enacting and enforcing trade rules, procurement standards, and border adjustments” sounds just a bit like what the USSR promised it’s people. A complete take over of the economy by the Government. That worked out great for the USSR didn’t it?

5. And if, that is not enough, here is more of the same: (O) “providing all people of the United States with — (i) high-quality health care: (where have we heard that before?) (ii) affordable, safe, and adequate housing: (iii) economic security; ( just as the USSR did) and (iv) clean water, clean air, healthy and affordable food, and access to nature.”

1963 Communist Goals – Promote the UN as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one world government with its own independent armed forces. (Some Communist leaders believe the world can be taken over as easily by the UN as by Moscow.

U.N.’s Agenda 21 is an international blueprint that outlines actions that governments, international organisations, industries and the community can take to achieve sustainability. These actions recognise the impacts of human behaviours on the environment and on the sustainability of systems of production. The objective of Agenda 21 is the alleviation of poverty, hunger, sickness and illiteracy worldwide while halting the deterioration of ecosystems which sustain life.

The following is from: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/?menu=1300

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

The following is from: https://www.aim.org/aim-column/why-the-russians-conceived-the-global-warming-scam/

One of the great Soviet/Russian deceptions, Wraga wrote, was the idea that humans were changing the climate and that humans could save the earth through socialism. She said, “…protection of the environment has become the principal tool for attack against the West.”

In her 1998 article, “Green Cross: Gorbachev and Enviro-Communism,” Wraga, who dropped her last name and wrote under the byline Natalie Grant, explains in detail how the Soviet deception campaign, using the climate as an organizing tool, was developed.

It was launched after the so-called collapse of the Soviet state, when Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, embarked on an environmental crusade, using the United Nations and other international organizations.

The veteran journalist Wes Vernon wrote about Grant’s research in this area, in an article entitled, “The Marxist Roots of the Global Warming Scare.”

We need to understand that without greenhouse gases which keep in the planets atmosphere our planet would not have relatively livable temperatures of today. “Without naturally occurring greenhouse gases, Earth’s average temperature would be near 0°F (or -18°C) instead of the much warmer 59°F (15°C).

The concentration of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide and methane, has fluctuated naturally over geological time scales. While the mechanisms responsible for these fluctuations are unclear, the temperature of Earth has responded to them by switching between ice age and interglacial conditions, i.e., periods of reduced and increased greenhouse warming.” – Source: NASA .

We also need to keep in mind: According to an ongoing temperature analysis conducted by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), the average global temperature on Earth has increased by about 0.8° Celsius (1.4° Fahrenheit) since 1880. … The global temperature record represents an average over the entire surface of the planet. – https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/world-of-change/DecadalTemp

Investors.com – “Economic Systems: The alarmists keep telling us their concern about global warming is all about man’s stewardship of the environment. But we know that’s not true. A United Nations official has now confirmed this.

At a news conference in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.”

Check out “Global Warming Revisited” https://youtu.be/7WM038vstio with Ivar Giaever a physicist Nobel Prize winner and ” Did the party of science’ prank themselves with the greatest practical joke ever, the ‘Green New Deal’? Check out: https://noqreport.com/2019/02/16/party-science-prank-greatest-practical-joke-ever-green-new-deal/

The idea that man-kind can fix Climate Change (https://youtu.be/yqZGgaZaXig)which has been changing way way way before man-kind, is ridiculous and is a HOAX, no matter what the Communist, Socialist, and the U. N. etc. call it, it is about totalitarian control and the loss of the people’s freedom.