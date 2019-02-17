McNabb: Wake up America

If you read this title and wonder what I am talking about, then respectfully, you aren’t paying attention to what is going on in America.

If you think Ocasio-Cortez’ rants are mindless and silly, of course they are. But she has an approximate 90 percent approval with Blacks and Hispanics and about a 70 percent approval with Millennials in her small district. Can that grow nationally? Most likely not due to her lack of knowledge and the continuing blather that she emits.

But the unchallenged mainstream media allow leftists to say anything they wish, and this is doing a disservice to our citizenry, many of whom can’t identify truth from fiction.

The sad state of American journalism is allowing Ocasio-Cortez, Beto O’Rourke, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Maxine Waters to inspire hatred with impunity against American conservatives, the State of Israel and Jews in general. The Left gets a pass for advocating horrific human rights violations including the murder of term babies and advocating attacks on all with whom they disagree.

Look at the three top Democratic leaders in Virginia. If these are the folks that Americans are voting for then we have a terrible problem.

Wake up America.

The Threat of Socialism

If socialism and or the green energy agenda becomes the norm then the cash you have hidden under a rock or inside your mattress will still be there but won’t be worth much.

The Democrats and their financiers’ designs for the financial equalization of all Americans is part of a socialist agenda soon to be supplanted by communism in America. It’s hard to believe I am saying this from what Ronald Reagan called the “shining city upon a hill.”

Should they succeed, you will see a dumbed down, impoverished America and easy pickings for our Chinese, Russian, Iranian and North Korean “friends”. The only ones thriving in socialist/communist scenarios are the political class which in Washington has already begun to separate itself from the citizen taxpayer class. Average Americans who are paying attention have already noticed.

There are no counters to this trend in Congress, Democrat or Republican. If we Americans had effective congressional leadership, we would have a balanced budget requirement and a southern border wall guaranteeing the safety and security of all Americans.

Our slow-motion Congress is costing the taxpayers millions of dollars. What happened to efficiency and cost savings? I do that every day in my business ventures. Term limits anyone?

The Anti-Trump ‘Investigations’

The Senate Intelligence Committee after two long years has come to the conclusion that there was no Russian Collusion in the 2016 Presidential Election. I look forward to a full disclosure of the cost of the Committee’s investigation.

Then consider the never-ending saga of Robert Mueller and his band of little politicized elves most of whom contributed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The mission was to investigate Russian collusion, but we know now from fired and disgraced Andrew McCabe that he had no evidence of Russian collusion or election interference when he recommended the naming of a special counsel.

The special council’s shenanigans included the recent and pathetic attack by the FBI on an elderly couple in Florida with CNN conveniently in place outside their home. Heavily-armed FBI agents stormed inside, dragging the hearing-impaired wife out of her bed barefooted. Congratulations to the FBI on this incredible and despicable display.

When you have pencil-pushing, narcissistic and partisan lawyers running the FBI instead of field personnel you reduce a legendary agency to this frankly un-American spectacle.

Look at the pathetic James Comey, McCabe and the smirking and smarmy Peter Strzok. And don’t forget Strzok’s other half, not his wife but his FBI girlfriend Lisa Page. And then, not far away in the Department of Justice, we find the happy couple: Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie, she a Fusion GPS contractor. You will recall that Fusion GPS was the progenitor of the totally unsubstantiated Steele Dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton through her minions. If Mueller had anything of substance on Russian collusion, we would have heard about it more than a year ago.

The quiet coup d’état against a brand new and duly-elected sitting president was attempted by Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Brennan and apparently authored by Obama, Hillary Clinton and the “Lore Hero”, not war hero John Kerry. Anyone for returning the FBI to the people and having as its leaders, field operatives who know the score and who operate strictly independent of political agendas?

What has happened since late 2016 is without precedent in our nation’s history.

Attack on America

America is under attack. We must wake up and speak out.

My friends know me as someone who is a lot of fun until I’m not. And currently I’m not, due to the direction of the United States of America, my great love. American patriots and patriotism itself are under attack from the unhinged Democratic Left and its water carriers in the mainstream media.

The State of the Union address is a case in point. The CBS poll gave President Trump’s address a 76 percent approval rating and the approval of America’s Independent voters was 82 percent. I saw the SOTU and had a hard time not noticing Nancy Pelosi shuffling through papers in an arrogant and distracting manner. What initially came to mind was that her staff had written two coherent sentences for her to memorize and repeat after Trump’s winning speech, but now she couldn’t find them. In real time she seems unable to voice two coherent sentences in succession. Anyone for term limits?

Chuck Schumer in his post SOTU interviews rattled off nonsense with his head constantly turning and bobbing up and down like the old time “bobble head” dolls.

I was reminded oddly of a round of golf in the late 1970s with a great friend Les Brown of “Band of Renown” fame who also toured with Bob Hope. We had finished our round at his Bel-Air Country Club and retired to the Men’s Grill and Les asked his friend Edgar Bergen if we could join him. We had a nice lunch and chat. Edgar Bergen mentioned that the face of his dummy Charlie McCarthy was modeled after a smurf of a little boy who was selling newspapers on Edgar’s route to school at The University of Chicago. After Chuck Schumer’s post SOTU performance I can see a distinct resemblance.

America is in desperate need of congressional term limits and a benefit package for those in Congress that is no better or worse than those of the average American citizen.

United Socialist States of America?

I can promise that we will never see Socialism in America. As hard as the Democrats and their media lap dogs push, the public will not buy in. When Americans see the real cost of Socialism it will be a nonstarter. The vast majority of Americans work long hours, pay their taxes and play by the rules. They will quickly understand that Socialism cannot work without the country falling into ruins.

Simply look at Venezuela today! The country is in shambles, lawlessness and despair. A once oil-rich and beautiful nation with a thriving economy and middle class has been ravaged by hyperinflation, a virtually worthless currency and out of control crime and violence where very few are safe. Venezuela‘s bread winner, oil and gas production capability, has been ignored to the point that its energy producing infrastructure is in question.

Consider Ocasio-Cortez, a second-generation Hispanic who apparently doesn’t like the United States, and her green energy plan. It will never be approved. Bank on that. Her plan would bankrupt America. I am very familiar with energy as to sources, uses and costs.

Currently green energy amounts to about 8 percent of the total sources of America’s energy needs. And it is that high only because of our government’s tax breaks for green energy. Green energy can’t stand on its own without subsidies, the expansion of which would impose a terrible tax on hard working Americans.

Furthermore, Ocasio-Cortez’ constituents can blame her for Amazon deciding to not move their second headquarters to Long Island City, thus depriving of New Yorkers the chance at being hired into one of 25,000 new jobs averaging $150,000 and the loss of $27 billion in additional tax revenue.

New York is a state with extremely high taxes, and its citizens are already fleeing to lower tax states and creating serious budget problems. Ocasio-Cortez continues to open her mouth without thinking, and the blather that she emits is nonsensical and mind blowing. Another Democrat disaster.

I do want Ocasio-Cortez to keep talking and hope her mainstream media brain dead groupies keep her in the spotlight. Her mindless, uneducated rants will insure a 2020 Republican presidential victory. She and Pelosi are two peas in a pod. Ocasio-Cortez is the new face of the Democratic Party. From a bartender to a Democratic rock star in one short year.

No, America will not go Socialist unless the majority of Americans fail to awaken to that looming threat.

The Democratic attack on America is in full force. New Democratic Congress members are openly anti-Israel, the only democracy in the entire Middle East, and also openly anti-Jewish. I have spent a fair amount of time in Israel and I am a delegate to the America-Israel Friendship League. I know what goes on in Israel. One new Democratic representative appears to tacitly support ISIS, and the majority of Democrats encourage open borders with people flowing into our country illegally, creating health and criminal hazards.

Hillary Clinton recently came out of where she hides and told Americans that there was no crisis on our southern border.

Wow, I feel so much better! She still has absolutely no clue — just like her pathetic, low energy, campaign attempt to win the Presidency.

I had a business in Mexico and have spent much time on the border. We have a human crisis on our southern border that affects all Americans, not just those in the Southwest. The killer drug Fentanyl is pouring into our country and murderous and rapacious thugs posing as displaced people in need of a safe home are among the hordes walking illegally and with impunity across our southern border.

The Democrat Party is promoting a future society that true Americans would never accept if properly informed.

The Democrat Party Then and Now

I clearly remember walking into my Grandfather’s home on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia to see a young banty rooster of a man wearing suspenders and playing his fiddle on my grandfather’s ottoman. I was six-years-old and the young man, whom I would get to know reasonably well, was Robert C Byrd. He was not yet then in Congress but was soon to be the longest serving U.S. Senator, a staunch Democrat and a senior member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Back in that time the solid southern Democrats were fiscal conservatives who also perpetuated “Jim Crow” laws and segregation. We are talking about the same party today of Sheila Jackson Lee, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris and “Spartacus” Booker.

History doesn’t lie. The Democrats’ double standard remains hidden thanks to Jim Acosta and his little friends. Every member of the White House Press Corps is a Democrat.

I was a Democrat until my mid 40s and did advance work for the Carter White House but got so sick of the direction of the party, that I moved on. The current Democratic Party is barreling to the extreme left. Their flavor-of-the day platform currently consists of raising taxes, expanding the national debt and promising free everything to appease their constituents including illegal aliens, habitual welfare recipients and other takers (not givers). It has become the party of the handouts instead of the old working folks party. It has become the party of the leftist thug protestors.

FREE PRESS FOUNDATION: Doing Something About the Media

A Maxine Waters friend and Antifa thug, Joseph Alcoff, and other Antifa punks badly beat up two United States Marines.

The deranged campaign worker for Bernie Sanders, James Hodgkinson, brought enough automatic weapons and ammunition to a Republican Congressional baseball practice to kill approximately 20 Republican Congressmen, a Senator’s child and other staff. He did very critically injure a great American, Congressman Steve Scalise.

Hello. Those who love America and abide by our Constitution need to take notice.

Fair minded and patriotic Americans of every description must wake up and speak out.

Conservatives have historically been submissive and polite. I am not suggesting drastic or uncivil action, but we all need take action or we will lose our country to George Soros and his Antifa, the movie stars, the elitist wealthy liberal snobs.

Do Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Robert De Niro, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Louis Farrakhan speak for you, your children and your grandchildren? I hope not.

Wake up America!

John T. McNabb is vice chairman of the American Leadership Council, co-founder of the Trump Leadership Council and former chairman and CEO of Willbros Group.