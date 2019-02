Iran on the defensive as U.S. presses Europe: ‘We are just against Zionists’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2019 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal not to break their obligations after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had called on Germany, France and Great Britain to withdraw from the deal. One day earlier, Pence visited the site of the Auschwitz concentration […]