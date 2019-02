After day of drama about ‘Green New Deal’, few can explain it

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2019 What exactly is the Green New Deal? After a huge build-up and amid heavy media coverage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Feb. 7 unveiled her plan. The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel tweeted of the deal’s unveiling: “By the end of the Green New Deal resolution (and accompanying fact sheet) […]