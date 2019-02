by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2019 The left-wing activist who confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator during the confirmation hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be an honored guest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb 5. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, tweeted: “Y’all aren’t […]