State of the Union Address Still In Shutdown Limbo

The annual tradition of the president delivering the State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives is still in limbo with the ongoing government shutdown, with one prominent Democratic house member saying hosting the speech from the House chamber is "highly unlikely."

"It's absolutely not clear about what this president's intention is," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said to reporters in the Capitol. "But I can say that unless the government is reopened, it's highly unlikely that the State of the Union is going to take place on the floor of the United States House of Representatives."

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to President Trump, which,was widely seen more as political posturing and maneuvering over the shutdown.

"Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th," Pelosi wrote in the letter.

Following the letter, Trump canceled a trip scheduled by Pelosi and other Democrats destined for Afghanistan and Belgium.

The White House has no plans for delay.

A report from the Hill noted that "on Tuesday, the White House asked the House Sergeant at Arms for a walk-through of the Capitol in preparation for the speech — the clearest signal yet that Trump is still planning to deliver the address on its scheduled date [Jan. 29]."

