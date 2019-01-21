Inspector Warner, Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Doesn’t Know

Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.) still has a lot to uncover in regards to the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"That is news to me. And that is big news," exclaimed Warner, the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, about the revelation that then-candidate Donald Trump might have in negotiations with Russian officials on a possible Trump Tower in Moscow until October or November 2016.

"It was news to us on the Senate Intelligence Committee as well," Warner revealed when he was asked about Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sharing polling data with a Ukrainian official with ties to Russia.

Warner and his colleagues on the intelligence committee have investigated Russia's interference in the 2016 election. They interviewed numerous witnesses, including Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son. In July 2018, the committee released a report indicating agreement with the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered to help Trump win. Since then, the committee's investigation has been mostly dormant.

This has not stopped Warner from appearing on cable news to share what he just learned from watching the news or to answer "I don't know" to reporters' questions.

