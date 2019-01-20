New Ad Calls on Graham to Stand up to Democratic Bullies’

A new ad from the Judicial Crisis Network encourages Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) to face down Democrats' "bullying" and to continue confirming President Donald Trump's judicial nominees.

The ad praises Trump for nominating judges who uphold "the rule of law and the Constitution, just as it was written." It criticizes Senate Democrats for "bullying nominees" and shaming them "just because of their faith."

During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Graham criticized his Democratic colleagues for how they acted towards Kavanaugh. Graham gained notoriety among conservatives and criticism from Democrats. Graham became the Senate Judiciary Chairman in the new Congress

The ad concludes by telling viewers to, "tell Senator Graham, keep standing up to the bullies, keep confirming the judges."

Judicial Crisis Network’s Chief Counsel and Policy Director Carrie Severino thanked Graham for his leadership.

"Democrats have taken their bullying and obstruction to a new level. Senator Graham has been a strong leader, fighting back, and we want to thank him for that," she said.

The ad is part of a $1.5 million campaign that launched Friday night.

This ad comes just days after freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., MN) and liberal activists accused Graham of being "compromised" because of how he has become a vocal supporter of Trump.

The post New Ad Calls on Graham to Stand up to Democratic Bullies’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.