Gillibrand on Past Immigration Views: I Did Not Think About Suffering in Other People’s Lives

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., NY) apologized for her past views on immigration during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union.

Gillibrand's comments came in response to CNN host Jake Tapper's questions about her criticisms of President Donald Trump's stances on immigration.

"If Trump's immigration positions are racist, were they racist when you held some of those positions as well?" Tapper asked.

"They certainly were not empathetic and they were not kind and I did not think about suffering in other people's lives," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand went on to state that since taking office in the Senate, she has visit more of her New York constituency and changed her views after coming into contact with her voter base.

"I realized things I said were wrong. I was not caring about others.," she said. "I was not fighting for other people's kids the same way I was fighting for my own."

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Gillibrand about her past immigration viewers earlier in the week, to which Gillibrand said she was "callous" and apologized for holding those previous views.

Gillibrand announced she is running for president last week and has since been asked about her prior policy stances. For instance Gillibrand has flipped on a number of issues, including her opposition to gun control, amnesty, and sanctuary cities. She has also flipped her stance on drivers' licenses for illegal immigrants, now supporting them, whereas before she had opposed them.

It is not only policy issues that Gillibrand has flipped flopped on. During her reelection in 2018, Gillibrand said she would serve her full six-years in the Senate, indicating that she wouldn't run for president. This led to the Buffalo News editorial board writing that Gillibrand "flat-out lied."

