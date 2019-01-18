Gabbard Apologizes for Past Anti-LGBT Rhetoric, Calling It ‘Wrong,’ ‘Hurtful’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) on Thursday apologized for past statements that were "hurtful" to the LGBT community, saying that she had previous beliefs that were "wrong."

Gabbard, who announced last week that she is running for president in 2020, sent out a series of tweets and a video on Twitter expressing her remorse for the rhetoric, adding that her views have "changed significantly since then," Politico reported.

"Aloha, in my past I said and believed things that were wrong, and worse, they were very hurtful to people in the LGBTQ community and to their loved ones," Gabbard said in the video. "My views have changed significantly since then, and my record in Congress over the last six years reflects what is in my heart: a strong and ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ rights."

"I know that LGBTQ+ people still struggle, are still facing discrimination, are still facing abuse and still fear that their hard-won rights are going to be taken away by people who hold views like I used to," Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

"That cannot happen, because every single American deserves to be treated equally – by their fellow Americans and under the law. I will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ people, whether they're in school or serving in uniform, trying to get healthcare, or taking care of their family," Gabbard tweeted. "I grew up knowing that every person is a child of God, and equally loved by God. I have always believed in the fundamental rights and equality of all people."

Gabbard went on to thank her friends and family members, gay and straight, for being patient and helping her to see how her past positions "were at odds" with her values and that they were causing harm to others.

"I regret the role I played in causing such pain, and I remain committed to fighting for LGBTQ+ equality," Gabbard concluded.

