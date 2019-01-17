FreeBeaconPolitics

PICTURE: Trump Returns CODEL Luggage to Pelosi’s Office

Brent Scher 10 hours ago
0 603 Less than a minute

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's luggage has been returned to the halls of congress by cart, according to a picture sent to the Washington Free Beacon by a snap-happy tipster.

The picture shows the luggage were returned to Pelosi on "military liaison" marked carts.

Pelosi's bags were packed for a congressional trip to Belgium and Afghanistan, but the trip was canceled just before the delegation was set to leave by President Donald Trump, who let her know in a letter that she would have to fly commercial if she still wanted to make the trip.

Nancy Pelosi's bags were returned to her office / Washington Free Beacon

The letter was released shortly before Pelosi was scheduled to depart by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

It's unclear whether all the luggage belonged to Pelosi.

The post PICTURE: Trump Returns CODEL Luggage to Pelosi’s Office appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.

Tags
Show More

Brent Scher

Related Articles

6 hours ago
77

Continetti on ‘Lackluster’ Field of 2020 Dem Candidates: ‘We’re Going to Have the 20 Smurfs’

8 hours ago
80

Gabbard Apologizes for Past Anti-LGBT Rhetoric, Calling It ‘Wrong,’ ‘Hurtful’

8 hours ago
117

Schiff: Trump Canceling Pelosi’s Foreign Trip Is ‘Another Impetuous Act of a President’ Without Self-Control

10 hours ago
172

Dem Rep Compares Trump to ‘Terrorist’ in Border Wall Negotiations

Close