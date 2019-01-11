FreeBeaconPolitics

Inslee Heads to New Hampshire for Trio of Events

Susan Crabtree 1 day ago
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will travel to New Hampshire later this month as he continues mulling a decision to jump into a packed ring of Democratic presidential contenders.

The trip, first reported by Politico, comes after new Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley last week accused Inslee of "abandoning" the state during the 2018 campaign. Inslee visited the key primary stumping ground just once in 2018—to boost former state Sen. Molly Kelly's gubernatorial campaign.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu soundly defeated Kelly in that contest.

Inslee will attend three events in New Hampshire the week of Jan. 21. He will headline a fundraiser to benefit the League of Conservation Voters hosted by former Rep. Paul Hodes (D., N.H.) and other local Democrats. The next day, he will speak at a roundtable event on climate change at Saint Anselm College and will address the Dartmouth College Democrats on climate change.

Inslee is organizing his potential presidential bid around the issue of climate change. If he's serious about a run, he'll need to significantly boost his fundraising in the coming months. So far, he has banked more than $100,000 in a political action committee, Vision PAC, Politico reported.

Susan Crabtree

