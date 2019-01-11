Dem Rep: ‘We Know Walls Don’t Work’

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D., Texas) said on Thursday that border walls "don't work" and appeared to believe the United States should remove existing wall along the U.S. southern border.

"We know walls don't work, that they don't stop drugs. That they don't stop migration," said Escobar, who represents the congressional district–the 16th–where the border town El Paso is located.

CNN's "New Day" anchor John Berman asked Escobar that if she believes walls don't work, would she be in favor of removing existing wall.

"So El Paso has a wall. You say it doesn't work. Would you ever call for the removal of the wall there?" Berman asked.

"You know, it's really ugly, it is I think a monument to division. We've always had fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border," Escobar responded. "I'm a lifelong resident, it always was there. But the bigger, taller and uglier they get, they just become symbols. Personnel, technology, there are better ways to make sure that we live in secure areas."

President Donald Trump and Congress remain at an impasse over funding for Trump's proposed border wall along the southern border. The standoff has resulted in a partial government shutdown that is now in its 21st day. Over 800,000 furloughed federal government workers will go without a paycheck on Friday.

Trump gave an Oval Office address Tuesday night arguing that there is a crisis at the border and that a physical barrier is necessary in order to secure it. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) have remained firm in their opposition to the wall.

Berman asked the congresswoman if she would support "fencing" rather than a wall along the border. Escobar dodged on the question and instead said the shutdown is about something bigger than border security. She said it's about how Congress will govern and stand up to Trump, saying the president is "afraid" of Fox News.

While a majority of Democrats have remained opposed to a wall, some have admitted that a wall or physical barrier of some kind is necessary for border security.

