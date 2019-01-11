Continetti: Trump Betting on Dems Playing Base-Mobilization Politics in 2020

Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Matthew Continetti on Thursday said President Donald Trump is using the government shutdown to mobilize his base.

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily," Continetti discussed the White House's strategy during the shutdown, and more broadly, in 2019. Trump is using the shutdown in a battle of "base-mobilization politics" with the Democrats, Continetti argued.

"The president is playing base-mobilization politics. In a way, I think he sees this as a political advantage for him," he said.

"I do think that people are leaping to the conclusion that this emergency declaration is imminent because, I think that the president believes that the longer that this shutdown lasts, the more his leverage increases over the Democrats," he added. "And I think there's something to that argument."

