Rep. Meadows Requests Congress Withhold his Salary

Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer in advance of Friday night’s government funding deadline.

If a government shutdown occurs, Rep. Meadows has informed the CAO he will not be accepting any of salary for the duration of the funding lapse.

The text of the letter is below:

December 20, 2018

Mr. Philip G. Kiko

Chief Administrative Officer

HB-26, Capitol Building

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Mr. Kiko,

I have been informed that despite a lapse of appropriations and current government shutdown, Members of Congress will continue receiving their salary.

As long as our border security agents, air traffic controllers and TSA agents are not paid and their families not supported, I will not accept any salary.

Please withhold my pay until an appropriations agreement has taken effect.

Sincerely,

Mark R. Meadows

Member of Congress