Are States providing sanctuary for criminals and gang members?

Arrest made in murder of California police officer

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man who is suspected to have shot and killed a Stanislaus County police officer during a traffic stop in Newman, California, was in the United States illegally .

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Statement that was posted on their Facebook Page .

Our search for the man who killed Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh has ended. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies captured 32-year-old Gustavo Perez Arriaga this morning at a home in Bakersfield. Arriaga has been arrested and will be transported to Stanislaus County. Arriaga will be charged with homicide.

Two other men, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, were arrested yesterday for helping Arriaga escape after he shot and killed Corporal Singh. Virgen was arrested in Hanford. Quiroz was arrested in Modesto. Virgen and Quiroz were arrested for accessory after the fact to a felony.

We are grateful to our community for their support and to our law enforcement partners for helping us bring justice and closure to the Newman Police Department, Corporal Singh, and his family.