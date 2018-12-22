Netanyahu cites ‘growing connection between Israeli Companies and the Arab World’

By World Tribune- Israel is engaged in “a process of normalization” with Arab states which could “create the conditions” for ties to the Palestinians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“A great change has been created here. The Arab world needs technology and innovation. It needs water, electricity, medical care and high-tech. There is a growing connection between Israeli companies and the Arab world,” Netanyahu on Dec. 16 in an address to a conference of Israeli ambassadors to Latin American, Asian and African countries at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

“What is happening at the moment is that we are in a process of normalization with the Arab world without progress in the diplomatic process with the Palestinians,” continued Netanyahu.

“The expectation was that progress or a breakthrough with the Palestinians would open links for us with the Arab world,” the prime minister said. “This would have been true if it had happened.

It seemed as if it was about to happen with the Oslo process but what happened was that the Arab refusal, together with the terrorism of the intifada, cost us almost 2,000 lives and wiped out this hope, which was shelved under Oslo governments.”

“Today we are going there without the Palestinians being involved and it is much stronger because it does not depend on their caprices. The Arab states are looking for links with the strong. Cultivating strengths gives us diplomatic power.”

“It is more likely that it will work in reverse. Links with the Arab world will bring normalization and create the conditions for developing links with the Palestinians,” concluded Netanyahu.