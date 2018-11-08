State News Today: Commentary ‘I was angry’: Kavanaugh accuser admits she never met him

A woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of raping her has admitted she fabricated the story “as a way to grab attention” in hopes of stopping Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court.

Judy Munro-Leighton, a leftist activist, admitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee that she lied when she said she was the “Jane Doe” in an anonymous letter to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris about a rape by Kavanaugh in the backseat of a car.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has asked the FBI and Department of Justice to prosecute Munro-Leighton for lying to and obstructing Congress.

“I am Jane Doe from Oceanside CA – Kavanaugh raped me,” Munro-Leighton wrote in an Oct. 3 email.

Grassley said Judiciary Committee investigators had been unable to reach Munro-Leighton until this week, when they spoke to her by phone and she confessed that she was not the Jane Doe from the report, and “did that as a way to grab attention.”

She told investigators she has never met Kavanaugh. Online records show that Munro-Leighton is 70-years-old and lives in Kentucky. A Facebook page in her name is deleted.

A 2005 Washington Post article defined Munro-Leighton as a history teacher who was organizing protests against the war in Iraq.

Referring to the Jane Doe report, Munro-Leighton said, “I was angry, and I sent it out.”

Grassley said that “In short, during the committee’s time-sensitive investigation of allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, Munro-Leighton submitted a fabricated allegation, which diverted committee resources. When questioned by Committee investigators she admitted it was false, a ‘ploy,’ and a ‘tactic.’ She was opposed to Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

President Donald Trump seized on the Judiciary Committee’s report, calling Munro-Leighton “a vicious accuser.”

“What about the others? Where are the Dems on this?” Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee released a 414-page report concluding that no witnesses could back up any of the accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh,” the report states.

Investigators interviewed more than 40 people, monitored social media and news reports and reviewed evidence provided by the judge and his accusers, Grassley said.

“This was a serious and thorough investigation that left no stone unturned in our pursuit of the facts,” Grassley said. “In the end, there was no credible evidence to support the allegations against the nominee.”