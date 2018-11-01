Are some teachers and unions lying?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the first day of early voting in North Carolina and teachers all across the mountains say they’re ready for change. Many, in Buncombe County, are preparing to “march to the polls” this weekend. Educators across the state have created apple endorsement cards to educate teachers on the candidates committed to improving public education.

“We have to act. We have to vote. We have to figure this out,” said Angie Cathcart, Asheville City Association of Educators president.This is her 29th year as a teacher. “I know what it feels like to be in a state that values public education and the value that it brings to every citizen in the state,” Cathcart said. She, and other educators, hope to see the polls packed with voters this weekend. “The current General Assembly has, over the past eight or so years, chipped away at public education to the point where it’s really impacting our students,” Cathcart added.

The above excerpt from a local TV news segment demonstrates a dishonorable pattern – an attempt by NC’s unscrupulous teacher’s union to corrupt voters with soundbites over facts. Knowingly or otherwise, they are routinely aided an abetted by media outlets similarly devoted to one angle of view.

Do teachers and their unions lie? Per the interview above and a parade of similar declarations, yes, and here are a few facts to back up our assertion.

Average teacher salary 2018-2019 – $53,600

Average pay raise under Republicans since 2013 – $8,600

Average percentage pay increase since 2013 – 19 percent

Number of consecutive teacher pay raises – 5

Percentage pay increase vetoed by our Democrat Governor – 9.5 percent

Number of teachers who have received at least at $10,000 raise under Republicans – 44,647

Raises by the numbers:

2014 – 7 percent

2015 – 3.8 percent

2016 – 4.7 percent

2017 – 3.3 percent

2018 – 6.2 percent

How have your raises been over that same period? Does it really sound like Republicans are indifferent to teachers, students and education? For some really revealing statistics, look at what Democrats did to education before Republicans won the majority in 2011 – including an almost one-billion-dollar reduction in 2009 that accounts for much of the lost ground in state education funding so often lamented by the left.

Don’t tell anyone who works for state government, but their wage increases have been half of what teachers have received during the same period. While protecting the pockets and prosperity of taxpayers, Republican leadership is attempting to address that wrong too, but don’t look to the teacher lobby to share those balancing concerns.

In his 1980’s book “People of the Lie” Christian psychiatrist Scott Peck famously declared we were creating a generation of liars in business, politics, business, religion and education that would one day take the heart out of America. We are there.

Some teachers do lie – and some apparently also (at least by eye witness account and photo evidence involving a UNC-A educator) steal. A teacher willing to lie to parents to gain political power will lie to children for the same reason. Why? Because the best liars lie to themselves first.

WLOS helped some dishonest teachers echo their deceptions by giving three of their voices coverage with no countering input from the conservative side of the equation. That’s called advocacy journalism – and it’s just as dangerous as teachers of the lie.

We mean it when we suggest the North Carolina Association of Educators is an organized body functioning effectively as a union. Mr. Webster affirms those credentials, “Labor Union: An organization of workers formed for the purpose of advancing its members’ interests in respect to wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

Another confirmation came in the form of an organized swarm of comments in response to our original post on this subject in the “News” section on our BuncombeGOP.org website.

You might want to reference those comments in “Do Some Teachers Lie – Part II” because we believe they (1) reveal the organized nature of the teacher lobby (2) mark the narcissism of that body and (3) demonstrate an indifference to progress, facts and persistent constructive efforts by Republican leadership to support education in North Carolina.

We’re not even going to talk about the fact that children are almost totally absent from their raised concerns. Whoops – we just did, didn’t we? Sorry.

When 25,000 of NC’s teachers marched on Raleigh last May they were part of a planned political effort to portray teachers as victims and Republican leadership as indifferent. Neither contention was true, but as has been so often recently demonstrated, truth is a common casualty amidst the left’s appetite for power.

Do Republican leaders care about our children, education and teachers? Absolutely and they have been willing to put their reputation and your money on the line for such.

Why? Because Republicans – unlike our opposition – recognize that most teachers are about public-service over self-service. Their touch of grace on a hard world merits honesty – and fair pay.