Beaverdam Studio Tour Nurtures Quality Artists for 2nd Year

Judy Levine’s colorful scarf is one of many unique pieces on the tour.

By Dasha Morgan- This weekend there is an opportunity to see the studios and works of thirty artists who live on or near Beaverdam Road in North Asheville—off Merrimon Avenue.

A wide variety of talented artists work there, and are opening their studio doors to the public Saturday, October 27 (from 10 AM to 5 PM) & Sunday October 28 (from noon to 5PM).

These are well recognized ceramists, painters, jewelers, sculptors, glass and textile artists, watercolorist and more. Perhaps you will recognize the names of Gwen Bingham, who has exhibited her non-objective paintings and installation art in numerous venues such as the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, or Robert Winkler, whose monumental sculptures are eye-catching and striking and found in major cities.

Judy Levine’s Aboutcolor Studio at 65 Chantilly Drive will be open for the first time this year. She calls her company AboutColor, because combining colors uniquely, imaginatively and successfully has been the cornerstone of her textile career. Having recently moved here from Charlotte after many years, she is primarily now making creative hand-dyed, felted and woven scarves.

She recently had a successful trunk show at the Old Edwards Inn in Highlands. As she says, “All my work is about texture and color and the intersection of fibers that shrink and those that do not—such as wool and silk.” Judy also creates lovely one of a kind woven wall pieces that are then beaded and embroidered in stunning colors and designs.

Robert Winkler’s “Rollover” (Version 2)

Collection: AC Hotel, Chapel Hill, NC

Robert Winkler at 3 Round Oak Road has produced some striking monumental sculptures in wood and metal—both large and small. Some have been described as serpentine wooden pyramids. He exhibited last year at the Grovewood Gallery, and many other galleries throughout the United States.

As he says, “My works begin as ideas, based on mathematics, movement and repetition. Realizing them reflects the interaction of imagination and precise engineering, combined with the skill of the human hand. As a sculptor, my goal is to manipulate volume, mass and balance to create a sense of movement.

My objective is to find infinite variation within a common vocabulary of forms. I am able to create dramatic, unwinding gestures through the use of repetition and incremental gradation, allowing me to achieve animated forms that engage the viewer with their power and illusion of movement. As people walk past and around one of my sculptures, they are offered a different view from each angle as it appears to move and change form.”

As the artists on this tour are primarily represented in private galleries, the Beaverdam Studio Tour this weekend is an opportunity to meet the artists, see their work, perhaps purchase or commission a piece, and get a better understanding of what is involved in production. Tour maps are available online and in their brochure—beaverdamstudiotour.com.

This year there will be 8 new artists who are opening their studio to the public.

The participating artists are: Susana Abell, Michele Alexander Jewelry, Lin Barber, (functional stoneware) Pat Barratt, Fredreen Bernatovicz (plein air watercolorist), Gwen Bigham, Anne Bonneyman, Bobby Brownlee, Ed Byers + Holden McCurry, Amy Campbell, George Handy, Barbara Hume (fiber artist) Carol C. King, Jill Lawrence, Judy Levine, Kathy Mack, Annette McAllister, Robert Milnes, Peg Morar, Eileen Newmark, Karen Noel, Susan Query, Julie + Bob Ropenack, Rachelle Rogers, Terri Sigler, Susan Sinyai, Rosemary Sharp, Cathy Stryker, and Robert Winkler. For further information go to: beaverdamstudiotour.com