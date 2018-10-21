Would you vote for thieves?



By Fremont Brown- I ask why would anyone trust thief’s within your government? Now think about the type of signs that have been disappearing, sometimes over night? Are they Republican in nature?

Well, I am sure y’all know the answer – yes. So, why would you vote for candidates of the Party whose signs are not disappearing? How can you trust them to be open and transparent in their duties once elected?

How can you trust them to do as they say they will do? How can you trust them to tell you the truth? How can you trust them period?

When your government officials tell you that they MUST raise your taxes to furnish you the tax payer with government services that you may or may not need or wish, they are not telling you the truth.

The truth is that to INCREASE REVENUE for Government Services, and its been proven time and time again, you must LOWER the TAX RATE. Not Raise it.

Here is fact: In the 1920’s tax rates were slashed from over 70% to less then 25%. Guess what happen, revenue to the government substantially increased – by more then 60%.

During the 1980’s Reagan proposed tax reductions. Tax revenues increased by 99.4%. And the lies that the top 10% of earners or “the Rich” pay less is also not true.

When the tax rates were lower during the Reagan times the top 10% tax payers taxes increased by as much as 27.5% in 1988.

Keep in mind that thanks to the Republicans in North Carolina your income taxes will go down on Jan. 1, 2019 to 5.25% and your standard deductible goes up to $20,000.

Did you know that in 2010 the Democratic Control North Carolina had a $2.5 billion debt? An 11.3% unemployment rate? The top income tax rate was 7.75% for individuals and 6.9% for corporations?

Teachers on furlough and pay cuts? Today in 2018 the Republican Controlled North Carolina has a $2 billion savings reserve? A 4.5% unemployment rate? And a corporate tax rate of 3% and an individual Flat income tax rate of 5.49%? Plus the fastest rising teacher pay in the U.S,?

So, I ask you why would you vote for Democrats and put the brakes on the road to prosperity?

One of the Amendments to the NC Constitution you are being asked to vote on it is the Photo Voter ID amendment.

Here is the BIG LIE the Democrat’s are spreading: “Makes it harder for seniors, veterans, young people, and people of color to vote.” As anyone can tell you and as YOU KNOW you need photo id now days for just about everything you do.

Seniors and Young People already have ID especially if they drive, veterans have their service related id and I am sure all of the other id you and I have, and for the Blacks they are NOT as stupid as the Democrat Party wishes you to believe – they also have id’s and get them just as all citizens can.

So, to have an election we can all trust the results of, please, vote for the Photo Voter ID amendment. To learn more about the other amendments you are being ask to vote on visit: https://www.nc48.com/images/6_Constitutional_Amendments.pdf

Some of things to do before voting: Be sure you are properly registered to vote; get a sample ballot based on where you live; study the candidates and amendments for make voting decisions in advance; find YOUR polling location, find it at: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/, know the times to vote.

Remember, One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as “early voting”) allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. In 2018, one-stop voting begins on Wednesday, October 17, and ends on Saturday, November 3.

Unlike on Election Day, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, one-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any onestop absentee voting site in the county.

One-stop sites will have all the ballot styles for a given election at each site.

When you present to vote at a one-stop site, you may change your name or address, if it needs to be updated.

Please, do not forget to Vote. And yes it does matter.