Home Local News: Asheville and Hendersonville Think safety during upland hunting season

Think safety during upland hunting season

96
0
Photo courtesy of Dennis Buchner.

By Don Mallicoat – The NC WRC emphasizes tree stand safety when the general hunting season begins. There is a reason for that. The majority of hunting related accidents are falls from, or when climbing in or out of, tree stands. That doesn’t mean other types of hunting don’t have their own hazards. Grouse season started this week.

As you are aware I’m primarily an upland hunter, chasing birds through the woods. Upland hunters also have safety measures we need to be aware of. Here are some from my experience that are important for all upland and small game hunters to be aware of.
You not only need to be aware of your situation, but also those you hunt with. Small game hunting may involve two or three hunters. Grouse and rabbit cover is thick. Sometimes hunters get separated and need to know where others are.

By law we have to wear blaze orange visible from all directions. A blaze orange vest meets that requirement. But if you’ve ever been in upland cover you know the body isn’t always visible. My friends and I always wear blaze orange hats in addition to the vest. Sometimes you can only see the top of someone’s head.It really comes down to two words: situational awareness. Unlike deer hunters who leave a vehicle and move to a stand to sit, upland hunting involves walking; a lot of it. That in itself presents hazards. It pays to look at the terrain ahead of you to see the best path to take as you follow the dogs or move to a different location.

I remember one grouse hunting trip when an innocent looking leaf cover on the ground got my immediate attention. The leaves were wet after rain and I was descending a slope (not unusual in these mountains). Unknown to me were flat rocks under the leaves. Yep, as soon as I stepped on the leaves both feet came out from under me and I slid down the slope about 20 feet. By reflex I raised the shotgun above my head preventing damage. Lesson: don’t just look immediately in front of you. Scan your route 20–30 feet ahead for hazards.

Why is this important? When you encounter birds or rabbits things happen quickly. The idealistic picture of hunters walking in on a point is just that. Sometimes the bird holds for a point, sometimes not. They also run and can flush from any direction. Knowing where everyone is at all times helps avoid unwanted accidental gunshot wounds. Same holds for rabbit hunting. You know the rabbit is running ahead of the dogs but which path it chooses is up to the rabbit, not the dogs. Know where your hunting partners are at all times. Let them know where you are.

Again, upland hunting involves walking miles. That usually means crossing hazards. When crossing fences, unload the shotgun, put it through the fence first, and reload on the other side. When crossing large streams stepping on rocks, unload the gun. If you slip on a wet rock you no longer control the muzzle direction. A strong enough jar to the butt of a gun can cause it to discharge even if the safety is on.

One of the basic rules of gun safety is particularly important with upland game. Don’t take the safety off until you are ready to shoot. Not when you anticipate something happening. There is plenty of time when the bird flushes or rabbit appears to thumb the safety as part of the gun mount. In fact, it doesn’t hurt to practice that move at home with an unloaded gun just to make it part of your muscle memory. Also remember if the shot is not taken to put the safety back on.

Don’t always assume your hunting partners are thinking of these safety measures. It doesn’t hurt to remind a long time hunting partner when they violate one of these rules. When you hunt with someone for the first time, or are mentoring a new hunter, discuss these and other safety issues with them prior to the hunt or before leaving the vehicles. Yes, deer stand accidents get the most attention. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be safe while pursuing grouse and rabbits in the uplands. Let’s have a fun and successful upland season. It starts with safety.

Share this story
Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR