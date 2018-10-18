Seven-deadly sins as public policy?

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

There are two ways to go with that kind of news flash – run for the TV and a mindless sports program to escape the lapse into reality or flesh it out with more thought. From what you are about to read it can be argued I did not choose wisely.

The 7-deadly sins – like most insightful constructs coming out of Western civilization – are Biblical. That list includes pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth – and all seven are on display in today’s increasingly troubled version of the Democratic Party.

Mind if I demonstrate?

Pride is defined as “proud or disdainful behavior or treatment.” Anyone witnessing our opposition during the Kavanaugh hearing had a front-row seat to prideful times ten. If that’s not convincing, replay the last time you – as a liberal or conservative – attempted independent thinking with the organizational cadre of the liberal-progressive-socialist movement.

At first glance greed finds only imagined traction as a Democratic public policy priority – until you focus on their taxation appetites. When have you ever knows a Democratic political leader to suggest (1) people who earn their money should be able to keep most of it (2) that spending other people’s money to fix other people’s problems doesn’t seem to work very well and (3) that taxes are ever too high? Webster illuminates the greed script, “A selfish and excessive desire for more of something – such as money – than is needed.” Per their stated platform, the Democratic Party’s cravings are insatiable.

Lust is defined as “pleasure and delight.” Screen the policies of the left and there is a relentless resistance to any constraints on individual behaviors or moral values. Feeling good trumps doing good at every level and even when the mission is doing good its attached to some agenda that promises more pleasure and delight. Lust is the promise of benefit without commensurate responsibility. That’s the Democratic Party in a nutshell.

Envy is an easy one. Webster comes through again – “The painful or resentful awareness of an advantage enjoyed by another joined with a desire to possess the same advantage.” The left’s reaction to President Trump’s election and the Republican majority in the House, Senate or anywhere has spawned jealousy of unprecedented levels within the Democratic Party and the media outlets supporting their movement. Turn on almost any news channel or read almost any daily, and the trend is starkly evident.

Closely akin to greed, but importantly different, gluttony involves “excessive indulgence or a serious failure in self-discipline.” It’s more about excess than food. The glutton is someone who has trouble recognizing the line in front of “enough.” Again, rerun the Kavanaugh hearings or try to discuss any political issue with a Democratic policy enthusiast, and their dedication to excess will be apparent.

Wrath, or what Mr. Webster calls “strong vengeful anger or indignation” is the foundation emotion of today’s Democratic Party. Anger has become not only a presumed right but also an addiction. The fact that anger is viewed as a virtue by the left reveals this dependency. Any student on the limitations of anger will understand what’s happening – with addiction comes denial – with denial eventually comes destruction.

Sloth is not the first word that comes to mind when you think of the passion of the liberal-progressive-socialist movement. Yet the picture becomes clearer per the dictionary definition of “aversion to work or exertion; laziness; idleness.” Motion is not the same thing as action and passionate is not the same thing as productive.

Today’s left is lazy to the extent that try to make good things happen through bad means; use emotion as a substitute for reason; and expect the world to move aside just because they believe their mission is pure and everyone else is corrupt. Would that good outcomes comes so easily in a hard world.

Please don’t take my word for it on this unstated policy platform of the Democratic Party. All you have to do is memorize the seven and watch what our 21st century Democrat Party leaders are saying and doing. You’ll be able to check one or more boxes every time.

So, what should those of us who believe the 7-deadlies really are deadly do to oppose this movement? That’s pretty simple too. There is a concept called the 7-virtues – also from the Bible. In faith, hope, charity, fortitude, justice, temperance and prudence we find our contrasting compass.

A quick glance at the Republican Party’s policies and behaviors will demonstrate an imperfect but sincere reach for those virtues. It is only through continued earnestness to such that we will secure the attention and trust of the gentleman who prompted me from the sports channel.

Ephesians 6:10-12 adds power to the point – “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

That sums up the Republican mission – and our opposition’s…