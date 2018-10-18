Home Opinion National Opinion Chicken scratchers and midterms

Chicken scratchers and midterms

Photo courtesy of Claire Anderson.

By David Morgan – Watching the Democrat mobs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court screaming and clawing at the doors was so absurd it brought to mind the image of chickens scratching on their cage doors. Neither had a chance in hell of achieving their objective.

“That’s pretty mobby,” agreed guest contributor Mary Katherine Ham.Arguing on CNN about the antics of leftist “mobs” after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, Matt Lewis of the Daily Beast asked how panelists would describe the people who stormed the Supreme Court and started to claw at its doors.

CNN host Brooke Baldwin dropped the hammer: “Oh, you’re not going to use the ‘mob’ word here.” Instead her media colleagues praised the chicken scratchers’ courage as a symbol for the choices everyone has in this election.

Contrast those mobs with the economic movers on the other side whose success cannot be factually denied.

The economic movers have provided the U.S. with record gross national product growth of over 4 percent, record employment for blacks, Hispanics, and women, large tax cuts for 1,000s of families giving them over $1,500 each in spendable income, and reducing 1,000s of burdensome regulations on business.

But the screaming scratchers hate these facts and the benefits they provide. Instead they attack the economic movers and officials who support them, throwing them out of restaurants, shooting them at baseball games, hassling them on sidewalks, screaming at them when they try to talk, stealing their signs, booing and hissing when they hold meetings, and verbally abusing them whenever possible.

They do this because they have nothing of benefit to offer. Not a thing.

All of which leaves us with a momentous choice this November. Do we vote with the economic movers or join the chicken scratchers?

It’s up to you.

