Chicken scratchers and midterms

CNN host Brooke Baldwin dropped the hammer: “Oh, you’re not going to use the ‘mob’ word here.” Instead her media colleagues praised the chicken scratchers’ courage as a symbol for the choices everyone has in this election.

Contrast those mobs with the economic movers on the other side whose success cannot be factually denied.

The economic movers have provided the U.S. with record gross national product growth of over 4 percent, record employment for blacks, Hispanics, and women, large tax cuts for 1,000s of families giving them over $1,500 each in spendable income, and reducing 1,000s of burdensome regulations on business.

But the screaming scratchers hate these facts and the benefits they provide. Instead they attack the economic movers and officials who support them, throwing them out of restaurants, shooting them at baseball games, hassling them on sidewalks, screaming at them when they try to talk, stealing their signs, booing and hissing when they hold meetings, and verbally abusing them whenever possible.

They do this because they have nothing of benefit to offer. Not a thing.

All of which leaves us with a momentous choice this November. Do we vote with the economic movers or join the chicken scratchers?

It’s up to you.