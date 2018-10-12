Interesting Information about the Republican Party



By Fremont Brown- Did you know that the Republican Party was founded as an anti-slavery party on July 6, 1854?

That in 1864 the Republican National Convention called for the abolition of slavery and Congressional Republicans passed the 13th Amendment unanimously, with only a few Democrat votes?

A DVD you may find of interest is “Runaway Slave” and calls for Blacks to GET OFF THE PLANTATION by running from Democrat Party and Tyranny to Liberty.

Check it out at: http://www.runawayslavemovie.com/. This DVD features CL Bryant, Glenn Beck, Andrew Breitbart, Herman Cain, Thomas Sowell and Alveda King.

For those that have wondered why the Republican Party uses an elephant as its party symbol it is a symbol of strength. It was popularized in a Thomas Nast cartoon. Nast was known as “Father of the American Cartoon”. GOP stands for the “Grand Old Party”.

John C. Frémont in 1856 ran as the first Republican nominee for President. He was a explorer, politician, and soldier who became known as “The Great Pathfinder”. On Nov. 4, 1856, Democrat James Buchanan defeated Republican John C. Frémont with 174 electoral votes to Frémont’s 114.

Many states have a city or town named after John C. Fremont including one on North Carolina.

The Republican Party right from its start has been the Party of Prosperity. One of the ways the Republican Party helped the United States to grow and prosper was by promoting the building of railroads which help people to spread thru-out the county building new towns and cities AND businesses.

Another goal of the party was to promote FREE commerce with all nations and political connection with none. They also encouraged science and the arts and the spreading of knowledge wishing to make the U.S. a more modern society.

The Republican Party today continues to promote prosperity by lowering taxes, cutting regulations which does nothing but raises costs. In North Carolina the Republican House and Senate are lowering taxes, cutting regulations, improving our schools, building and maintaining roads, etc.

In 2010 the Democrats who had run the state government for about 140 years left us with a debt of 2.5 BILLION dollars. Today the Republican run House and Senate has turned the economy around to the point that we now have a 2 billion dollar surplus.

The NCGOP Believe…the strength of our nation lies with the individual and that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability and responsibility must be honored.

The NCGOP Believe.…in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age or disability. The NCGOP Believe.…free enterprise and encouraging individual initiative have brought this nation opportunity, economic growth and prosperity.

The NCGOP Believe.…government must practice fiscal responsibility and allow individuals to keep more of their own money they earn. The NCGOP Believe.…the proper role of government is to provide for the people only those critical functions that cannot be preformed by individuals or private organizations, and that the best government is that which governs least.

The NCGOP Believe.…the most effective, responsible and responsive government is government closest to the people. The NCGOP Believe.…Americans must retain the principles that have made us strong while developing new and innovative ideas to meet the challenges of changing times.

The NCGOP Believe.…Americans value and should preserve our national strength and pride while working to extend peace, freedom and human rights throughout the world.

The NCGOP Believe.…the Republican Party is the best vehicle for translating these ideals into positive and successful principles of government.

Remember, the Communist Goals of 1963 and goal #15: Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. Well, the Democrat Party is now the Communist/Socialist Party.

The Democrat Party has LEFT many of the Conservative Democrats and is NO LONGER their party. Its time for them to Walk Away and come on over and vote with the Republican Party the Party of Prosperity!