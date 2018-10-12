Hendersonville Community Band “Fall Colors” Concert

The Hendersonville Band, conducted by Winford Franklin, comprises 75 Musicians who enjoy playing concerts for the community.

The first of the season’s concerts, “Fall Colors” will be on Sunday, October 14 at 3p.m.in the Conference Hall of Blue Ridge Community College, Campus Drive, Flat Rock.

The program will showcase how the “colors” of different sections of the band and various musical styles express the colors of life; melancholy, joie de vivre, nostalgia, character and whimsy, to name a few.

Among the selection, a lyrical, bittersweet air, mourning the loss of a young life and its potential, “As Summer was just beginning” a song for James Dean.

Tap your feet, hold onto your hats, let’s dance! “Danzon” from “Fancy Free” is a solo dance performed by a sailor to woo a girl, while ”Danzas Cubanas” celebrates the fiery vivacity of Afro-Cuban music.

Even if you haven’t read the book or seen the movie, you’ve heard of Lord of the Rings. Movement 1 from De Meij;’s “Symphony #1 Lord of the Rings,” features Gandalf, Wizard and leader of the Fellowship of the Ring. He’s depicted as stately, unpredictable and capricious and riding on his steed Shadowfax.

“The Melody Shop March” was written by Karl King while he was a circus band musician and director – don’t expect slow and stately.

“Dixieland Jam,” featuring our fine jazz musicians; “Chorale and Alleluia,” beautiful and emotionally expressive and “The Typewriter” round out the selection. Watch for the guest appearance of an “antique performer.”

You won’t want to miss this colorful performance. The hall has open seating and there is plenty of free handicap accessible parking behind the hall. Tickets are $10, students free, available from Hendersonville Visitors Information Center on Main St., the Crate Wine Market, Laurel Park and at the door on the day.

For more information Visit www.hcbmusic.com-

Or call: 828 676 0595