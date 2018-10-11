UNC-A professor arrested for allegedly stealing political signs

In a Facebook post Saturday morning (October 6) Summey said, “Last night, just before 10 pm, I caught two women in the act of stealing our signs. I watched them remove the signs then rushed in to confront them. Both were carrying a sign when I ask them what they were doing.

They said they were taking the signs. I told them what they were doing was theft and I intended to report them. At this point they ran across the street to their car and quickly put the signs in the back of it. I grabbed my cell phone and quickly followed them where I made this picture of the license plate on the car as they tried to speed away.” According to Summey the incident took place in the Erwin Hills area.

Summey said he called the sheriff’s department and they dispatched a deputy to the scene where Summey filed a larceny report. Summey said when the officer ran the tag it came back to an Amanda Wray of Asheville. Summey says that after he obtained the name of the person owning the vehicle he looked Wray up on Facebook and immediately recognized both women who stole the signs.

A warrant for arrest has now been issued for Wray for allegedly removing a political sign. Wray’s Facebook page says she is a college professor at UNC-Asheville.

According to Wray’s webpage on UNC-A’s website she states, “I am interested in language practices, looking in particular at the ways in which words have social power (to construct and deconstruct). What you say has great potential to contribute to or to interrupt social norms, and students in my classes can expect conversation about everyday strategies for using language to address social oppressions.

I consider writing an important tool for critical thinking and creativity, but also I see the ability to write effectively and appropriately for different situations to be a most valuable and marketable skill within and beyond the university. My research interests involve oral history, feminism, public scholarship, rhetorical practices of consciousness, visual rhetoric, professional writing, research methods, and creative nonfiction.”

Wray has not responded to any messages from the Leader about her arrest. UNC-A also did not respond to request for a comment as of press time. Wray has a court date of Dec. 4, 2018.