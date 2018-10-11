Exploring early settlement of Biltmore Estate property

By Dasha Morgan – Bill Alexander spent many years managing the Biltmore Estate’s extensive gardens, grounds and forest. In addition, he is the Landscape and Forest Historian of the Biltmore Company and has authored three books and a number of articles on Biltmore’s history.

The Preservation Society of Asheville Buncombe County has as their mission to sustain the heritage and sense of place that is Asheville and Buncombe County through preservation and promotion of the unique historic resources of the region. Jack Thomson is the Executive Director, and Jessie Landl Director of Development. They are working to keep Asheville a unique and desirable city by retaining the character of the community. Monthly programs are held in various locations and on many subjects.

The recently held Time Traveling fundraising Gala was sold out and highly successful. The funds raised enables the Society to continue educating and encouraging others to save numerous historic properties.To learn more and become a member, just go to psabc.org.