Exploring early settlement of Biltmore Estate property

By Dasha Morgan – Bill Alexander spent many years managing the Biltmore Estate’s extensive gardens, grounds and forest. In addition, he is the Landscape and Forest Historian of the Biltmore Company and has authored three books and a number of articles on Biltmore’s history.
Thursday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., Alexander will talk at the Cathedral of All Souls on the history of the property to members of the Preservation Society of Asheville Buncombe County and others.
From ancient trails and trading paths of Native Americans and prehistoric camps and villages, through the period of Revolution and early settlement by Europeans and others, he will share selected tidbits of our regions history surrounding the confluence of the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers.
Additionally, the 2000 survey located and confirmed a later period occupation associated with the Pisgah phase (approximately A. D. 1000-A. D. 1500). That site may be similar to a village site of the same time period that has been widely studied and written about on the Warren Wilson College grounds. Larry Kimball at ASU was the principal investigator and Scott Shumate supervised the investigations in the field. Scott, through his business Blue Ridge Archaeological Consultants, has done most of the archaeological investigations on Biltmore Estate since 2008.
The Biltmore Estate is inextricably tied to the history of the surrounding region, thus Bill Alexander continues to discover footprints of those who came before. David Moore, now archaeologist at Warren Wilson, conducted a brief field survey on Biltmore Estate in 1984 that confirmed eight archaeological sites dating from the Archaic to Middle Woodland periods including a probable prehistoric village site.
Biltmore contracted with ASULAS (Appalachian State University’s Laboratories of Archeological Science) to conduct further archaeological surveys beginning in 1999. A month-long survey in October 2000 confirmed a Middle-Woodland Connestee phase mound and village site (A. D. 200-A. D. 600) that had been previously noted by Moore.
Artifacts from earlier Late Archaic and Early Woodland periods were also found at this site, which became referred to over time as the “Biltmore Mound and Village Site.” Subsequent excavations and ASU field schools through 2008 yielded a great deal of information on this site although posed a lot more unanswered questions.
The Preservation Society of Asheville Buncombe County has as their mission to sustain the heritage and sense of place that is Asheville and Buncombe County through preservation and promotion of the unique historic resources of the region. Jack Thomson is the Executive Director, and Jessie Landl Director of Development. They are working to keep Asheville a unique and desirable city by retaining the character of the community. Monthly programs are held in various locations and on many subjects.
The recently held Time Traveling fundraising Gala was sold out and highly successful. The funds raised enables the Society to continue educating and encouraging others to save numerous historic properties.To learn more and become a member, just go to psabc.org.