Two design firms compete today to design new HHS

By Pete Zamplas – The project to build a new Hendersonville High School is at a critical juncture today, when two engineering firm finalists each make their case before the school board.

Clark Nexsen (CN) squares off against the design tag team of PFA Architects-LS3P this Thursday morning, Sept. 27.

Since summer, the school board instead of county commissioners is now driving the reincarnation of a project that is “back to the drawing board” to fit the budgeted $52.6 million or get close to that. The next step is to pick an architect to design and implement the project, then negotiate project price and features.

The do-over renews debate over whether to renovate the 1926 Stillwell building to still be used for classes. The building and its auditorium with classical columns is a distinguished design of legendary Erle Stillwell (1885-1978). Also up for grabs is where new structures should go on the current campus and adjacent former Boyd property bought for HHS expansion.

Cost-restricting measures gaining steam among school board members and candidates who spoke with The Tribune include retaining the 1974 Jim Pardue Gymnasium to use as the next auxiliary gym. This is rather than include one in the new gym, or skip a practice gym. The band room might also get retained.

Also, instead of building a new 900-seat auditorium, the popular one in Stillwell might get renovated for full use. Support might weaken for such luxuries as the new fieldhouse’s upper-level fan skybox. Funding may be wait to later phases for such steps as redoing the track, putting artificial turf into the football field, and building new press box.

In contrast, school officials have voiced more support for larger capacities in new HHS school-wide facilities such as the main gym and cafeteria and perhaps an auditorium.

A school board ad hoc committee heard four finalist architectural firm applicants Sept. 14, concluded that meeting by recommending Clark Nexsen of Asheville to the full board. However, three days later that stalled as the school board deadlocked at 3-3 in a special meeting Sept. 17.

Clark Nexsen got a thumbs up from Vice-chairman Rick Wood, Michael Absher and Mary Louise Corn. Chr. Amy Lynn Holt, Blair Craven and Lisa Edwards voted against the motion for working with CN on the project.

Clark Nexsen has been handling the now-stalled HHS project, but the incumbent has to fight to try to get back that job. The decision for some on the school board is mostly about which firm should handle the project, while for others the two finalists’ differing initial plans are a major factor.

CN has been Henderson County’s de-facto in-house engineer in recent years. Its recent school projects in the county include Edneyville Elementary which had groundbreaking in recent weeks, and the completed Innovative High School. The architectural and engineering firm’s full name is Clark, Nexsen, Owen, Barbieri & Gibson, P.C.

PFA and Vannoy Construction are handling extensive and ongoing Asheville High renovations. AHS, which opened in 1929, like HHS has historic structures dating back to the Roaring Twenties. In Henderson County, PFA designed new state-of-the-art Etowah and Upward elementary schools.

PFA was the new name of Padgett & Freeman Architects, starting in 2015. Scott Donald leads its local office. PFA’s bid partner is LS3P, a specialist in part in historic preservation. LS3P’s offices include in Charlotte and Greenville, S.C. Both have projects throughout the Carolinas. LS3P formed in 1963, PFA in ’65. PFA touts a “multi-disciplined approach” to realize “clients’ vision and needs.”

The school board could initially have another tie vote this Thursday. That is since the school board’s seventh seat was vacated, when Colby Coren stepped down in August. He did so to start work as a teacher’s assistant in Clear Creek Elementary. The board decided to keep the vacancy until voters on Nov. 6 fill it and two other school board seats on the ballot. Had a person been appointed, she or he would get in only one regular monthly meeting before elections, Holt noted.

After the 3-3 vote Sept. 17, Craven motioned to negotiate instead only with PFA Architects which also has an office in Asheville. That motion was not seconded, and thus there was no vote on it.

PFA was runner-up, among the four firms. Committee members’ secret ballots came to five first-place votes for CN and two first for PFA, as revealed once Craven then Holt publicly announced their votes. The overall score was closer at 13-11. This was simply total rankings by the seven committee members, which lowest being best. Craven noted he ranked CN down, to third among four firms.

Ultimately on Sept. 17, the school board unanimously decided to bring both CN and PFA before the full school board in another special meeting. Corn made the motion, and Wood seconded it.

This session starts 9 a.m., in the central administration building. Each finalist gets up to an hour to make another presentation, just as on Sept. 14. The school board plans on an hour of discussion before voting.

Different people will vote this time. The special committee did not include school board members Corn and Edwards. Those two now get to vote along with colleagues Absher, Craven, Holt and Wood.

However, the committee included Supt. Bo Caldwell, Assoc. Supt. John Bryant who oversees facilities and Dir. of Capital Projects Kent Parent who will be hands-on with the design firm. Those three got to vote Sept. 14, but not this Thursday since only the school board is to vote.

Thus, The Tribune asked Chr. Holt if those three school officials would be urged to attend the meeting and give their input to the school board before the board votes between CN and PFA. Further, in case of another 3-3 deadlock, might the three school officials get to cast deciding votes or at least plead their preference?

Holt enthusiastically replied yes to both input and tie-breaking influence, in speaking to The Tribune on Monday. She said she would seek to put such matters to a board vote. This might be a motion first to consult the school officials before voting, and again before trying to break any tie.

“If we’re deadlocked, I plan to make the suggestion we would take the advice of the three (school officials) on the committee. They have more experience in these (facility) matters. They know this. I value what they have to say.” She added, “It was hard for me not to go with the recommendation of the committee.”

Before the tie-breaking concept emerged in her Tribune interview, Holt said if there is again a 3-3 vote then “we’d keep trying to discuss it, until we come to a consensus” on Thursday.

Or they could vote again after the Nov. 6 election, when there is a full board of seven. Then, a tie is unlikely unless someone abstains or is absent. Holt is up for reelection. But Edwards like Coren decided not to run again. This means there would be at least two new board members deciding.

“Time is of the essence,” Holt said of the project timetable. The final deadline is February, but commissioners prefer a plan gets to them for approval by January, she noted. Holt said this is so they can factor the project cost into the next budget and property tax rate. “So, we need to make a decision, and get it to the commissioners.”

The old saying that “time is money” hit like a ton of bricks, in the HHS project’s prior incarnation managed by Clark Nexsen for the county. Though commissioners drove CN’s design through various hurdles, enough time elapsed that a huge contractual cost surcharge kicked in. That related to rise in cost of materials, CN noted.

Thus the price suddenly soared $11.4 million. Commissioners shelved the project this year, rather than pony up the extra money or leave out or scale down a new auditorium and practice gym as CN planned.

School board vice-chair Rick Wood said, “We were floored that because of building cost increases, they could not do everything they always said they were going to do. To take out the auxiliary gym and half of an auditorium was not acceptable to the school board.”

Holt warned “if you get the size of the gym down too low, when two local teams with a strong fan base play each other, you might not have enough seats to fit everybody.” She noted the CN plan abided by state DPI standards such as seating for 1,000 in the new gym.”

On the cost over-runs, Holt said “I was not comfortable with the cost going from $52.6 to $64 million” nor with some cost-cutting ideas. She told The Tribune the school board “did not see the contract” the county had with CN. Thus, “we did not know” of the cost surcharge clause. “We had voted (4-3 in 2016) against a new building” only for classes, but eventually gave in to the county to get the project going.

This summer, the county handed the ball to the school board giving a half-year to come close to budget. Holt noted, “I said, ‘let us try for $52.6 million’” or close to it, to ease taxpayer burdens. “I wanted us to get a shot at building a school that fits the budget, instead of trying to build a budget that fits (all of the new perks of) the school.”

Wood scoffed at the county suggestion to use the schools’ budget cushion. “We don’t have that much fund balance, since we’re required to keep $2.5 million of the $2.8 million in the rainy-day fund. That leaves us only $300,000 to work with.”

The biggest difference if CN resurfaces as project architect is before it served county officials and commissioners. Now with commissioners’ blessing, the next architect will instead work with school administrators and the school board. The school board’s two leaders, the chair and vice-chair, both are telling The Tribune they give CN benefit of doubt that the firm would cater to school officials’ wishes.

“They by far have the advantage of knowing that campus. They’ve lived that project for four years,” said Holt, who voted for PFA over CN on Sept. 14 then versus anointing CN on Sept. 17.

But by this week, the potential swing voter said, “I feel a lot more comfortable about Clark Nexsen. I can make a much more educated decision.”

Wood resonated with Absher’s point that in Wood’s words, “they have done all of this planning, the tests and secured costly permits. That’s a big factor for me.” He noted that once a firm is picked, “we can talk specific financial figures and plans.”

Further, Corn’s point that Assoc. Supt. John Bryant’s vote of confidence for CN struck a chord. “He’s been working with them on Edneyville Elementary, and the prior plan” for HHS,” Wood said. “If he had reservations, he would not vote for them number one as he did.” Holt added, “John Bryant was in meeting after meeting with Clark Nexsen. If he has no inhibitions about working with them, then why should we?”

Holt has long advocated keeping Stillwell for classroom use, which is a key to PFA’s proposed plan. She said “I know the (HHS) alumni association is angry” at CN for not having the historic Stillwell main classroom building to still be used for classes in its pending plan. “They felt they didn’t listen. They listened to what the commissioners wanted. They were listening to the people who were paying their bills. Clark Nexsen brought us (school board) options for (Stillwell) renovation. But they did what the commissioners wanted.”

She added, “the commissioners had the best interests at heart. The school was going to be amazing.” Now various options are back in play.

Clark Nexsen on Sept. 14 presented the same plan as before, but indicated it was open to changes, school board members said. When asked about CN’s likely responsiveness to options including sustaining Stillwell classes, Holt said “Absolutely. I don’t have any reservations about that.”

Wood agreed. “You have to take them at their word that they’ll work with us, coming up with a plan that meets what we want. The plan must also pass the muster with the commissioners, who have the final say” and write the checks. “Their communication can be better with the school board.”

Rick Wood stressed he voted on Sept. 17 for CN not for its plan, but as “I believe they’re the best one to work with, to come up with what we want.” He added, “I felt they were humble. They applied to be the architect,” rather than complain. “They felt bad it was not going forward. They want to make it right, working with us.”

Holt said “Chad (Roberson, contractor who heads CN’s Asheville office) and Sara (Melanson, senior architect) had said all along it’s cheaper to build all new” than a new/renovation combo for classrooms. But Hold said that recently, “Chad assured me that if it’s not all new, they could bring in budget most of what would have cost $64 million.” She said the on-site contractor had estimated $13 million to fully renovate Stillwell.

Those voting for PFA can point to a plan more appealing to many, especially HHS alumni. Craven, for one, said PFA had a much more sensible plan. PFA’s $53.5 million plan is a hybrid for classrooms, to house 800 students. It suggested renovating Stillwell for classes, and building a three-story new classroom structure between Stillwell and Pardue Gym in the covered walkway area. That clusters buildings, making it easier to secure entrances by linking them such as with enclosed walkways. Using the current campus also frees the Boyd site for sorely-needed added event parking.

CN’s plan called for only a new classroom building of stone and brick to resemble Stillwell, and for it to go on the Boyd lot next door along with a new gym. This appealed to Holt. “Their presentation was amazing. I was flabbergasted they put so much into it. These are two firms that never worked together before. They felt they’re strong in different areas.”

Wood said he was “impressed with PFA’s fancy presentation. They brought a bunch of people. Two companies merged into one presentation.” He wonders if such a joint effort might end up costing more than with one design firm. Wood noted “I had them a close second. They would do fine, if the majority of the school board decides to go that route.”

Wood said he weighs “cost involved, amount of time to come up with a new plan, likelihood the the county commissioners would approve the plans, and knowledge of the situation.” He added, “We are definitely thinking in terms of safety with plans” for HHS. Holt noted that includes limited public access to school buildings.